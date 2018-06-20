CEA Arvind Subramanian to return to United States in October: Arun Jaitley

CEA Arvind Subramanian joined the government in October 2014. CEA Arvind Subramanian joined the government in October 2014.

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian will be moving back to the United States once his extended term ends in October, former finance minister Arun Jaitley confirmed on Wednesday. Jaitley posted a ‘Thank You’ note on his Facebook page where he paid tribute to Subramanian.

“Arvind elevated the quality of the analysis and the presentation of ideas for public deliberation in his four ‘Economic Surveys’. His documents for four years was treated by several independent critics as one of the best ever produced,” Jaitley said.

“Few days ago Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian met me over video conferencing. He informed me that he would like to go back to the United States on account of pressing family commitments. His reasons were personal but extremely important for him. He left me with no option but to agree with him,” Jaitley said in his message.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd