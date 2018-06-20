CEA Arvind Subramanian: ‘Will go back with happiest memories’

Arvind Subramanian, whose contract ends in May 2019, has quit as CEA owing to personal reasons. Arvind Subramanian, whose contract ends in May 2019, has quit as CEA owing to personal reasons.

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian on Wednesday said he will leave his role at the Finance Ministry with the happiest of memories and will be always committed to serving the country in future.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Subramanian said: “It has been the best job I ever had…it has been a fabulous, almost four years…will go back with the happiest memories…I hope you won’t say that he was a lazy or an inaccurate CEA.”

Subramanian, whose contract ends in May 2019, has quit as CEA owing to personal reasons. Union Minister Arun Jaitley, confirming Subramanian’s decision, posted a ‘thank you’ note on his Facebook page.

Subramanian took to Twitter to show his gratitude towards Jaitley. (Express Photo by Premnath Pandey) Subramanian took to Twitter to show his gratitude towards Jaitley. (Express Photo by Premnath Pandey)

The outgoing CEA said he consulted with Jaitley before informing Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his decision to leave. Subramanian will be moving back to the United States much before his extended tenure comes to an end.

Earlier, Jaitley thanked Subramanian for his contribution to macroeconomic management of Indian economy.

“Arvind elevated the quality of the analysis and the presentation of ideas for public deliberation in his four ‘Economic Surveys’. His documents for four years was treated by several independent critics as one of the best ever produced,” Jaitley said.

“Personally I will miss his dynamism, energy, intellectual ability and ideas. He would walk into my room – at times several times a day, addressing me as “Minister” to give either the good news or otherwise. Needless to say his departure will be missed by me. But I know that his heart is very much here. I am sure he will keep sending advice and analysis wherever he is,” Jaitley wrote.

Jaitley thanked Subramanian for his contribution to macroeconomic management of Indian economy.(Express Photo by Premnath Pandey) Jaitley thanked Subramanian for his contribution to macroeconomic management of Indian economy.(Express Photo by Premnath Pandey)

Subramanian took to Twitter following Jaitley’s statement. “Profoundly grateful & humbled by these extraordinarily generous words by Minister @arunjaitley announcing my decision to return-for personal reasons-to researching & writing. CEA job most rewarding, fulfilling, exciting I have ever had. Many many to thank.”

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App