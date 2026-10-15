Nuclear fuel company Clean Core says its thorium fuel cracks, swells less than uranium fuel

Chicago-based nuclear fuel company Clean Core Thorium Energy (CCTE) said that its patented thorium-based nuclear fuel, ANEEL (Advanced Nuclear Energy for Enriched Life), showed significantly less cracking, fuel restructuring and swelling than conventional uranium dioxide (UO₂) fuel during post-irradiation examinations at the Idaho National Laboratory’s (INL) Materials and Fuels Complex (MFC).

ANEEL fuel combines thorium with high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU), a form of uranium enriched to contain higher concentrations of uranium-235 than the conventional low-enriched reactor fuel. The company is developing the fuel for pressurised heavy-water reactors (PHWRs).

The findings are from post-irradiation examinations of a medium-burnup batch of ANEEL fuel pellets following irradiation in INL’s Advanced Test Reactor (ATR).