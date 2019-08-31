CCI interim study takes note of issues raised by vendors, online aggregators

Initiating a study on the e-commerce sector including segments like mobile, grocery, food, electronics, lifestyle and hotels, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) released the interim findings of the research in which concerns pertaining to discounts, commissions and algorithms were raised by various stakeholders such as restaurant owners, online aggregators, hotels, online travel agencies, sellers, online marketplaces.

In the food sector, restaurants have said that deep discounts by online platforms “cannibalising dine in” and the burden on discounts is shifting to restaurants. They have also noted that online food platforms arbitrarily increase commissions and compelled them to use their manpower. To this, online food platforms have asserted that restaurants participate in discount schemes at their own discretion; and commissions are decided based on mutual negotiations and there is no restriction on use of manpower.

The interim findings of the antitrust panel’s study show that 78 per cent of the restaurants surveyed have an online presence and 69 per cent went online between 2016 and 2018. Further, it noted that for respondent restaurants around 28 per cent revenue is earned through online platforms.

The CCI has also pointed out a developing trend of online platforms expanding into related B2B domains such as food ingredient supply, alongside providing kitchen infrastructure. In addition to this, online aggregators have also ventured into cloud kitchens. The restaurants have stated that data collected by online platforms from the eateries is being used to promote their own cloud kitchens, while the aggregators have said that data is shared with restaurants.

In addition to this, the CCI also studied the online retail segment, in which vendors or sellers said that e-commerce platforms give preferential treatment to certain sellers; there is a high search ranking for preferred sellers; and they feel compelled to participate in discounts.

On the other hand, e-commerce market place players have said that the sellers are independent third party players; sellers participate in deals at their own discretion; search ranking of sellers is based on algorithms; and there is a mechanism in place to deal with unauthorised vendors selling counterfeit products. Similarly, the hotel industry argued that they are forced to set unviable rates because of discounts by online travel operators. They also informed CCI that they see unilateral increase in commissions by online tour operators, and the search ranking algorithm is opaque. Online tour operators have said that prices are determined by hotels, and they offer discounts above listed room price.

The competition panel has sought views of stakeholders by September 30, before it publishes the final findings.