CBIC sets May 10 as deadline for realtors to opt for old GST rates

Real estate developers can choose between the earlier and revised goods and services tax (GST) rate till May 10, failing which they will be deemed to have migrated to new tax rates.

The time window follows the decision of the GST Council last month to allow realtors to choose between a 12 per cent rate with the option of input tax credit (ITC) or 5 per cent without it, and in the case of affordable housing projects, an 8 per cent rate with tax credit or a 1 per cent rate.

The reduced rates, decided in last month’s meeting, kicked in from April 1. Further, the definition of affordable housing was redefined by linking it to cost as well as carpet area: flats up to Rs 45 lakh and with carpet area of 60 sq m in metros (Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai-MMR, Kolkata) or 90 sq m in non-metro areas.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued a notification giving real estate companies a one-time option to choose either of the tax rates. “Provided that in case of ongoing project, the registered person shall exercise one time option … to pay central tax on construction of apartments in a project at the rates as specified …. by the 10th of May, 2019,” the CBIC said.

In case realtors do not exercise the option, they will be covered under the lower tax rate of 5 per cent and 1 per cent with effect from April 1, 2019, and will not be entitled to avail tax credit on inputs.

Meanwhile, in a separate notification, the CBIC has asked the real estate companies that will be migrating to the new rates to prepare their books of accounts with regard to ITC and repay the over-used credit, if any, to the government in 24 instalments.

Explaining the provision, AMRG & Associates partner Rajat Mohan said builders opting for lower rate of taxes with effect from April 1 would have to recalculate eligible tax credit since the inception of GST based on the proportion of residential to commercial carpet area, sold to unsold units and invoiced to un-invoiced amount. “Based on the factual data if tax credit has been availed beyond permissible proportion, then such excess needs to paid back to tax authorities. In quite a few cases, such tax payment would be magnanimous, especially where the project is nearing completion, but unsold units lying in inventory are high. This will have a high tax risk on real estate sector and many may experience worst cash flow position since inception of GST,” Mohan said.

Further, the CBIC has asked builders to maintain project-wise account of inward supplies from registered and unregistered supplier. “GST mandated a state-wise registration. However, now taxpayers in real estate sector are liable to produce project-wise break-up of procurements and outward supplies in order to re-calculate admissible tax credits. This will burden a taxpayer with multiple tax records to be updated on regular basis, moving away from ‘Ease of doing business’,” Mohan added.