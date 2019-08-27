CBIC compulsorily retires 22 tax officials over charges of corruption and bribery

The government has compulsorily retired 22 senior tax officers under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) under Fundamental Rule 56 (J) on charges of corruption and bribery.

Of the 22 officers retired by the CBIC, nine were sector officers in a Indore-based tobacco company at different time intervals beginning from 2008 and are alleged to have facilitated “excess unrecorded clandestine production of cigarettes and their clearances”, sources in the Finance Ministry said.

They said that the officials retired include 11 from Nagpur and Bhopal zones; one official each from Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Meerut and Chandigarh zones; and two officials each from Mumbai, Jaipur and Bengaluru zones.

Sources added that in the case of duty evasion on the production of cigarettes by the Indore-based company, the Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence, Delhi, detected clandestine production and clearances and issued two show cause notices demanding a total duty of Rs 1.03 crore and another demanding a total duty of Rs 28.39 crore from the firm.

In another case of the official posted in Bhopal, two show cause notices were issued alleging proxy import of goods under dummy import export codes by resorting to misdeclaration of description and value leading to evasion of customs duty of around Rs 64.44 crore, according to sources.

Earlier in June, the government had compulsorily retired 15 senior customs and central excise officials, including one of the rank of Principal Additional Director General (ADG), while in another round it had sacked 12 income tax officers, including one of the rank of the joint commissioner on the charges of graft.

With Monday’s step, the total number of tax officers compulsorily retired from service now stands at 49 in this year.

A similar action under Rule 56 (j) was taken by the government in May 2016, when 33 officials of the Revenue Services, including seven Group ‘A’ officers, were prematurely retired for non-performance under Rule 56 (j) of CCS (Pension) Rules.

The Rule 56(J) of Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 provides for periodical review of the performance of government servants with a view to ascertain whether they should be retained in service or retired from service in public interest.

As per these instructions, the cases of government servants covered by FR 56(J), 56(1) or Rule 48(1) (b) of CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972 should be reviewed six months before they attain the age of 50-55 years, in cases covered by FR 56(j) and on completion of 30 years of qualifying service under FR 56(1) or Rule 48 of CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972.