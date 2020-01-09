CBI gets nod for supplementary extradition plea against Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi is a key accused in the PNB fraud Nirav Modi is a key accused in the PNB fraud

IN ITS bid to strengthen the extradition proceedings against fugitive diamond jeweller Nirav Modi before a UK court, the CBI will submit more documents running into over 1,200 pages, including its recently filed supplementary chargesheet in the Punjab National Bank alleged fraud case.

On Wednesday, the CBI filed an application before the special court in Mumbai, seeking to submit the documents, which require verification from the court. The court allowed the order.

“In view of supplementary chargesheet filed against said accused of which cognizance is taken, the supplementary extradition request as urged be issued,” the court said.

Last month, the CBI had filed a supplementary chargesheet against Modi and others named accused in the PNB case with an additional charge of criminal intimidation against Modi for allegedly threatening a dummy director of one of the firms linked with him. A CBI official said after the court verifies each of the documents, they will be sent to the External Affairs Ministry, which will deliver them to the High Commission in the UK to deposit it before the UK court, where the extradition proceedings against Modi are underway. The chargesheet states that dummy directors as well as employees of Modi-linked firms were threatened, flown to Cairo and disallowed to return to India to join the investigation in the PNB case.

