CBI chargesheet in PNB scam: ‘Staff crunch cited for no SWIFT submissions’

Employees of the bank’s Brady House branch, who were mandated to send SWIFT confirmation certificates to the circle officer, cited staff shortage for not submitting them. Employees of the bank’s Brady House branch, who were mandated to send SWIFT confirmation certificates to the circle officer, cited staff shortage for not submitting them.

THE CBI has said in its chargesheet in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case that employees of the bank’s Brady House branch, who were mandated to send SWIFT confirmation certificates to the circle officer, cited staff shortage for not submitting them.

The CBI has referred to a statement of a witness, then chief manager of PNB and the circle officer in Mumbai, whose duties included following up with all Authorised Dealer (AD) branches for Foreign Exchange.

Read | CBI chargesheet in PNB scam: ‘Nirav Modi’s partners illiterate, unemployed’

“I state that during the period from January 2017 till my transfer in June 2017, no confirmation certificate regarding monitoring of SWIFT messages was received from PNB, MCB, Brady House, Mumbai by circle office. I used to take regular follow-up on every alternate days with Bechu Tiwari, chief manager (forex) and Gokulnath Shetty, deputy manager (forex) for monthly SWIFT confirmation certificate of PNB, Brady House, Mumbai,” the witness, Manohar Panikkar has said.

He has said Shetty cited staff shortage as reason for non-submission of SWIFT confirmation certificates. Panikkar has further claimed that he informed S K Jain, the deputy circle head, Mumbai city, about the non-submission despite his follow-up, who informed the Assistant General Manager, Sanjay Prasad.

Panikkar said all branches other than Brady House branch sent the certificates.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App