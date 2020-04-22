CBDT: E-mails to 1.72 lakh assessees seek only updates, not notices or ‘arm twisting’

The CBDT said these emails are part of the faceless communication. “These emails are auto-generated u/s 245 of the I-T Act in refund cases where there is any outstanding demand payable by the assessee. (File Photo) The CBDT said these emails are part of the faceless communication. “These emails are auto-generated u/s 245 of the I-T Act in refund cases where there is any outstanding demand payable by the assessee. (File Photo)

After the income tax department sent e-mails to 1.72 lakh assessees including start-ups, companies and individuals who have outstanding tax demands and tax refunds, it said Tuesday that the computer generated e-mails are just seeking an update from the assessee for the proposed adjustment of refund with the outstanding demand and “cannot be misconstrued as a notice of recovery or be perceived as so-called arm twisting”.

The CBDT said these emails are part of the faceless communication. “These emails are auto-generated u/s 245 of the I-T Act in refund cases where there is any outstanding demand payable by the assessee. In case the outstanding demand has already been paid by the taxpayer or it has been stayed by the higher tax authorities, the taxpayers are requested through these mails to provide the status update so that while issuing the refund, these amounts are not held back and their refunds are released forthwith,” it said.

Mohandas Pai, co-founder of Aarin Capital, on Monday tweeted about the issues being faced from the tax department, tagging the PMO and the Finance Minister.

Since April 8, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has been fast-tracking refund payments to help taxpayers in the pandemic situation and has to date issued nearly 14 lakh refunds worth over Rs 9,000 crore to various taxpayers including individuals, HUFs, proprietors, firms, corporate, start-ups, and micro, and SMEs.

The CBDT said the assessees have to furnish details of the pending demand, whether it has been paid or has been stayed by any appellate/competent authority so it can keep the same in abeyance and do not deduct this amount from refund.

