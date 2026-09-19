CBDT drops arrest, detention provisions from tax recovery rules

The notification has been brought in line with the Budget 2026-27 announcement of decriminalisation of technical defaults including non-production of books of account and documents, and payment of TDS (tax deducted at source). (Representational image)

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has removed arrest and detention provisions from the tax recovery rules with retrospective effect from April 1, 2026. It bars tax officers from undertaking arrest in case of tax default.

In a notification dated September 17, the CBDT has brought in Income-tax (Fourth Amendment) Rules, 2026, which also removes “arrest and detention” from the tax recovery rules in case of death of the defaulter.

The notification has been brought in line with the Budget 2026-27 announcement of decriminalisation of technical defaults including non-production of books of account and documents, and payment of TDS (tax deducted at source).

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The Budget had stated that minor offences will only attract fines and not prosecution. The CBDT has now amended Rule 225 of the Income-tax Rules, 2026, which relates to recovery of tax arrears, specifically through the attachment and sale of movable and immovable property.