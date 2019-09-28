CBDT compulsorily retires 15 officials over graft charges

The government has compulsorily retired 15 income tax officers on charges of corruption and bribery under Fundamental Rule 56(J), taking the total number of tax officers compulsorily retired to 64 this year.

This is the fourth round of compulsory retirement of tax officials. In the previous three rounds, 49 high ranking tax officers, including 12 from the CBDT, were compulsorily retired.

Officers of the rank of Principal Commissioner —Income Tax, Commissioner—Income Tax, Joint Commissioner and Additional Commissioner were among the 15 officials compulsorily retired by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

Nearly half of the officials retired were those who were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation for allegedly receiving illegal gratification. One of them was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000, while another official is accused of having assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

Earlier in June, the government had compulsorily retired 15 senior customs and central excise officials, including one of the rank of Principal Additional Director General (ADG), and in another round had sacked 12 income tax officers, including one of the rank of the joint commissioner on the charges of graft. In August, the government compulsorily retired 22 Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) officers.

A similar action under Rule 56 (j) was taken by the government in May 2016 when 33 officials of the Revenue Services, including seven Group ‘A’ officers, were prematurely retired for non-performance under Rule 56 (j) of Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules.

Rule 56(J) of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 provides for periodical review of the performance of government servants with a view to ascertain whether they should be retained in service or retired from service in public interest.

As per these instructions, the cases of government servants covered by Fundamental Rule 56(J), 56(1) or Rule 48(1) (b) of Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 should be reviewed six months before they attain the age of 50-55 years, in cases covered by Fundamental Rule 56(j) and on completion of 30 years of qualifying service under Fundamental Rule 56(1) or Rule 48 of Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972.