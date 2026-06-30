Centre extends CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal’s tenure by 6 months

The Union government has extended the tenure of CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal by six months, until December 2026. Agrawal’s current term, set to end on Tuesday, June 30, was originally as a 1988-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer.

An order from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved Agrawal’s “reappointment” as Chairman, CBDT, on a contract basis for six months, effective from July 1st, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. This is in accordance with the terms and conditions for re-employed central government officers, with a relaxation of the Recruitment Rules.

Agrawal, 62, was initially appointed as the chief of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the policy-making body for the Income Tax Department, for a one-year term in June 2024. His term was extended by a year, until June 2026, at the end of his initial tenure in June 2025.