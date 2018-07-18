CBDT Appointments: Six member posts may fall vacant in next three months

CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra, who got an extension for another year in May, has been holding the additional charge of member (investigation) since February, after the superannuation of Gopal Mukherjee. CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra, who got an extension for another year in May, has been holding the additional charge of member (investigation) since February, after the superannuation of Gopal Mukherjee.

In less than three months, all six member posts of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) are set to fall vacant, leaving only the chairman at the helm, if the government does not complete the appointment process for these posts till then.

At present, three of these six posts — Investigation, Revenue and Taxpayer Services and Income Tax & Computerisation — are vacant. The other three positions — Administration, Audit & Judicial and Legislation — will fall vacant in the next three months.

The CBDT, the apex body for direct taxes, consists of a chairman and six members in charge of different portfolios. The government has started the process for selection for the members of CBDT and on July 4, the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance issued an office memorandum for the selection process without specifying the number of posts of Members intended to be filled. “…some posts of members in the CBDT in the Department of Revenue in the Level 17 of the pay matrix Rs 2,25,000 are likely to fall vacant in the financial year i.e. 2018-19,” the memorandum stated.

At present, BD Vishnoi, member (administration) holds the additional charge of member (income tax & computerisation), which was vacated by Rajendra Kumar in February end. Vishnoi will superannuate at the end of this month. The other CBDT member, Shabri Bhattasali holds charge as member (audit & Judicial) along with the additional charge of member (revenue and taxpayer services) since the retirement of Ajit Kumar Srivastava on June 30. Bhattasali will superannuate at the end of August. The next in line to superannuate would be Arbind Modi, member (legislation), who will exit the Board at the end of September.

CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra, who got an extension for another year in May, has been holding the additional charge of member (investigation) since February, after the superannuation of Gopal Mukherjee.

Queries sent to the Ministry of Finance and Department of Revenue regarding the selection process and vacancy of posts of CBDT Members remained unanswered.

As per the July memorandum, central government officers having one year regular service in level 15 in the pay matrix Rs 1,82,200-Rs 2,24,400 are eligible to apply. “No person with less than one year residual service against date of occurrence of vacancy shall be eligible for appointment against the vacancy,” the memorandum stated.

Applicants are also required to have fifteen years of experience in administering and running the direct tax administration in the central government with ten years of experience in the field formations of the CBDT along with “high professional merit and excellence” and “impeccable reputation of integrity.”

The memorandum also stated that the normal eligibility conditions of maximum age of 56 years on the date of closing of applications shall not be applicable in cases of absorption.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App