Cashless push: Irdai allows insurers to empanel hospitals

While specifying the requirements, the board of insurers, among other things, should consider the minimum manpower and healthcare infrastructure facilities, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai |
July 21, 2022 2:37:01 am
In a bid to enhance the scope for offering cashless facility in health covers across the country, insurance regulator Irdai has now allowed the insurers to empanel the hospitals that meet the standards and benchmarks criteria as specified by their boards.

While specifying the requirements, the board of insurers, among other things, should consider the minimum manpower and healthcare infrastructure facilities, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said. The insurers have to also publish the board approved empanelment criteria in their website from time to time. While empanelling network providers for cashless facility, insurers are also advised to focus on the delivery of quality healthcare services.

Sharad Mathur, MD & CEO, Universal Sompo General Insurance, said, “This regulatory initiative would increase the scope of the insurers’ cashless services which would play a pivotal role in reducing the financial burden on policyholders. This will also provide a strong network of healthcare plus insurance services countrywide. It is an excellent step in my view, encouraging and would support not only policyholders’ interests but also the public at large.”

“After Covid-19, several improvements have taken place in the healthcare industry. However, we still have a long way to go,” he added.

