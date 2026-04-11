Cargo backlog at ports cleared due to timely intervention, monitoring: Sonowal
A source in the ministry told The Indian Express that cargo containers had piled up at various ports as vessels were not going towards West Asia. These were cleared and the cargo sent either to the domestic market or to the country of origin.
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday that nearly 90 per cent of the cargo backlog at Indian ports due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has been cleared because of timely intervention and continuous monitoring.
He said this while chairing a high-level review meeting with senior officials and port authorities. The minister said the evolving situation in West Asia had initially disrupted cargo movement and vessel traffic.
“We acted swiftly and in a coordinated manner to address emerging challenges. Continuous monitoring and timely intervention have helped us regularise port operations and clear the backlog efficiently, ensuring that India’s trade remains resilient,” Sonowal said.
A source in the ministry told The Indian Express that cargo containers had piled up at various ports as vessels were not going towards West Asia. These were cleared and the cargo sent either to the domestic market or to the country of origin.
The minister reviewed port-wise operational status and acknowledged the efforts of port employees and authorities in preventing congestion during a critical period.
Sonowal underlined that the Modi Government’s priority was both operational continuity and safeguarding the the interests of exporters, importers and logistics stakeholders.
The Minister directed all port authorities to ensure that financial relief measures announced by the Ministry — including waivers on ground rent and concessions on reefer charges — are passed on directly to stakeholders without delay or procedural bottlenecks, said a ministry note.
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The note added, “The minister instructed the Directorate General of Shipping to ensure complete transparency in shipping-related charges. This crisis must not become an opportunity for profiteering. All charges must be clearly documented and monitored to protect trade interests.”
The review also discussed grievance redressal mechanisms at ports, and Sonowal directed officials to strengthen systems to ensure swift resolution of stakeholder concerns during such disruptions.
Vikas Pathak is deputy associate editor with The Indian Express and writes on national politics. He has over 17 years of experience, and has worked earlier with The Hindustan Times and The Hindu, among other publications. He has covered the national BJP, some key central ministries and Parliament for years, and has covered the 2009 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and many state assembly polls. He has interviewed many Union ministers and Chief Ministers.
Vikas has taught as a full-time faculty member at Asian College of Journalism, Chennai; Symbiosis International University, Pune; Jio Institute, Navi Mumbai; and as a guest professor at Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi.
Vikas has authored a book, Contesting Nationalisms: Hinduism, Secularism and Untouchability in Colonial Punjab (Primus, 2018), which has been widely reviewed by top academic journals and leading newspapers.
He did his PhD, M Phil and MA from JNU, New Delhi, was Student of the Year (2005-06) at ACJ and gold medalist from University Rajasthan College in Jaipur in graduation. He has been invited to top academic institutions like JNU, St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and IIT Delhi as a guest speaker/panellist. ... Read More