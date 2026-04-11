Cargo backlog at ports cleared due to timely intervention, monitoring: Sonowal

Sonowal underlined that the Modi Government’s priority was both operational continuity and safeguarding the the interests of exporters, importers and logistics stakeholders.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday that nearly 90 per cent of the cargo backlog at Indian ports due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has been cleared because of timely intervention and continuous monitoring.

He said this while chairing a high-level review meeting with senior officials and port authorities. The minister said the evolving situation in West Asia had initially disrupted cargo movement and vessel traffic.

“We acted swiftly and in a coordinated manner to address emerging challenges. Continuous monitoring and timely intervention have helped us regularise port operations and clear the backlog efficiently, ensuring that India’s trade remains resilient,” Sonowal said.