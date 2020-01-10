Car sales decline 8.4% in December: SIAM data

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 13.08 per cent to 14,05,776 units from 16,17,398 units in December 2018, SIAM said. (Representational image) Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 13.08 per cent to 14,05,776 units from 16,17,398 units in December 2018, SIAM said. (Representational image)

Car sales in the domestic market declined by 8.4 per cent to 1,42,126 units in December from 1,55,159 units during the corresponding month a year ago.

The passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market slipped 1.24 per cent to 2,35,786 units from 2,38,753 units last year, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) shows.

During last month, motorcycle sales fell 12.01 per cent to 6,97,819 units from 7,93,042 units in December 2018.

The overall sales of two-wheelers witnessed a fall of 16.6 per cent to 10,50,038 units in December from 12,59,007 units year ago.

Commercial vehicle sales dipped 12.32 per cent to 66,622 units during last month, the report said.

During the calendar year 2019, sales of passenger vehicles fell to 29,62,052 units, down 12.75 per cent from 33,94,790 units in 2018.

During the calendar year 2019, sales of passenger vehicles fell to 29,62,052 units, down 12.75 per cent from 33,94,790 units in 2018.

Vehicle sales across categories witnessed a fall of 13.77 per cent to 2,30,73,438 units during the calendar, down from 2,67,58,787 units in 2018.

The sector witnessed a decline in overall sales, however, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) had last week announced that its domestic passenger sales for December 2019 were at 1,24,375 units, as against 1,21,479 units in the year-ago month, registering a growth of 2.4 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on the other hand witnessed a 1 per cent rise in domestic sales at 37,081 units in December, as against 36,690 units year ago.

(with inputs from PTI)

