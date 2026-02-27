CAQM panel may back only EV registrations in Delhi-NCR by ’30

The likely recommendation of an expert panel set up by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) that only electric cars be registered in Delhi-NCR by 2030 to tackle air pollution in the region has spooked city gas distributors and carmakers. They have called for a technology-neutral energy transition, flagging a potential increase in infrastructure costs.

Pollution from transport, including private cars and taxis, accounts for 23% of PM 2.5 concentrations, making it the largest primary source in winters, as per the CAQM’s panel report, titled ‘Identification of the causes for worsening AQI in Delhi-NCR’.

In its submission to CAQM, gas distributor Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) suggested a “dual pathway” — CNG for medium and heavy vehicles and electric mobility for two-wheelers, arguing that it will offer a “balanced, cost-effective, and operationally feasible strategy for Delhi-NCR. It also suggested diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR be phased out, and converted to CNG. “…it is important to note that CNG emits negligible particulate matter compared to other fuels… Real-world emission performance of many two-wheelers, especially those who have completed the life or poorly maintained ones shows high levels of NOx, CO, VOCs. This indicates that AQI improvement is not possible unless two-wheeler emissions are targeted through stricter testing, better compliance mechanisms, and a structured transition strategy,” IGL said.