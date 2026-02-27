CAQM panel may back only EV registrations in Delhi-NCR by ’30

The likely recommendation of an expert panel set up by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) that only electric cars be registered in Delhi-NCR by 2030 to tackle air pollution in the region has spooked city gas distributors and carmakers. They have called for a technology-neutral energy transition, flagging a potential increase in infrastructure costs.
Pollution from transport, including private cars and taxis, accounts for 23% of PM 2.5 concentrations, making it the largest primary source in winters, as per the CAQM’s panel report, titled ‘Identification of the causes for worsening AQI in Delhi-NCR’.
In its submission to CAQM, gas distributor Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) suggested a “dual pathway” — CNG for medium and heavy vehicles and electric mobility for two-wheelers, arguing that it will offer a “balanced, cost-effective, and operationally feasible strategy for Delhi-NCR. It also suggested diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR be phased out, and converted to CNG. “…it is important to note that CNG emits negligible particulate matter compared to other fuels… Real-world emission performance of many two-wheelers, especially those who have completed the life or poorly maintained ones shows high levels of NOx, CO, VOCs. This indicates that AQI improvement is not possible unless two-wheeler emissions are targeted through stricter testing, better compliance mechanisms, and a structured transition strategy,” IGL said.
Association of Citygas Distribution Entities (ACE) said CNG is uniquely positioned as an immediately scalable, affordable, and reliable clean transport fuel, urging the CAQM to recognise CNG as a “distinct low-emission fuel category in regulatory communications alongside EVs as low carbon and sustainable mobility,” and push EVs and CNG vehicles “through equal incentives and policy support”. Queries sent to the CAQM, IGL and ACE did not elicit a response until publication.
Carmakers are concerned over the pace of transition. Industry voices warn that Delhi, despite being one of India’s significant passenger vehicle markets, lacks charging infrastructure, grid capacity, and consumer financing ecosystems needed for an all-EV mandate within four years.