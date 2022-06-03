Capacity scale up plan: UltraTech to invest Rs 12,886 crore

UltraTech, India’s largest cement producer, has announced a capital expenditure of Rs 12,886 crore towards increasing capacity by 22.6 mtpa with a mix of brown field and green field expansion.

“This would be achieved by setting-up integrated and grinding units as well as bulk terminals. The additional capacity will be created across the country,” the company said on Thursday.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said, “This ambitious capacity expansion plan is a significant milestone in the ongoing transformational growth journey of UltraTech. The company has more than doubled its capacity over the last five years and is committed to meeting India’s future needs for housing, roads, and other infrastructure.

Birla said this investment is backed by a strong conviction on India’s growth potential as well as a deep and nuanced understanding of the market dynamics of the cement industry. “Given the size of the investment outlay, I am confident that this new capacity creation will have a multiplier effect leading to jobs and growth across multiple regions in India,” he said.

Commercial production from these new capacities is expected to go on stream in a phased manner, by FY25. “UltraTech’s current expansion programme is on track and estimated to be completed by the end of FY23,” it said.

Upon completion of the latest round of expansion, the company’s capacity will grow to 159.25 mtpa, reinforcing its position as the third largest cement company in the world, outside of China.

Earlier this month, the Adani group has acquired Holcim’s cement business in India for $ 10.5 billion (around Rs 81,000 crore) in India’s largest ever M&A transaction in the infrastructure and materials space.

Zurich-based Holcim, through its subsidiaries, holds 63.19 per cent in Ambuja Cements Ltd and 54.53 per cent in ACC Ltd (of which 50.05 per cent is held through Ambuja Cements). The value for the Holcim stake and open offer consideration for Ambuja Cements and ACC is $ 10.5 billion, which makes this the largest ever acquisition by Adani.