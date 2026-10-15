Callers’ names must show on phones from Nov 1, telecom department orders operators

The service will be switched on without any request from the user. (Image generated using AI)

All incoming calls from unsaved numbers on an Indian mobile network will, in most cases, arrive with a name as well as a number from November 1.

The Department of Telecommunications has ordered all access service providers to introduce Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) across every service area on that date, according to a circular dated 13 October.

The service will be switched on without any request from the user. Under the circular, the caller’s number will appear as it does today, with a second field showing the name. If the number is saved in the recipient’s contacts, the contact name takes precedence. If it is not, a domestic call will show the name on record with the caller’s telecom operator, and an international call will show only the words “International Call”. Users who have opted for calling line identification restriction (CLIR) will not have their names displayed.