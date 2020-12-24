Call for startups, techies to scale up vaccine portal

The challenge will also give the participants the option to work on the platform to augment its capacity to track any human resource related constraints as well as tracking enlisted beneficiaries for “any adverse event” after the vaccine dose has been given.

As part of its efforts to find solutions for timely delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Wednesday launched a challenge for startups and technology enthusiasts to “augment and scale” COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) system.

As a part of the challenge, start-ups and technology enthusiasts can focus on seven key areas identified by the health ministry, which include monitoring and management, dynamic learning and information systems as well as vaccine’s logistical management, the IT ministry said in a release.

The challenge will also give the participants the option to work on the platform to augment its capacity to track any human resource related constraints as well as tracking enlisted beneficiaries for “any adverse event” after the vaccine dose has been given.

“The top 5 applicants will be provided the CoWIN APIs (application programming interface) to prove the efficacy of their solutions for possible integration with the platform. The solutions once integrated with the platform through open APIs will be assessed for robustness and scalability,” the IT Ministry said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.