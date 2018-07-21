CAG flays Railways’ flexi fare system, says it affected occupancy

The CAG also stated that a comparison with air fare for 13 sectors showed that travelling in flights was cheaper than in train for a large number of routes. (Representational Image) The CAG also stated that a comparison with air fare for 13 sectors showed that travelling in flights was cheaper than in train for a large number of routes. (Representational Image)

The dynamic flexi fare system has driven away lakhs of passengers from Railways to airlines and the increased fares have not given any value addition to the train services, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has said in the sharpest criticism of the fare system since its rollout in 2016.

The CAG, in its report for the year ended March 2017, has stated that while the introduction of the flexi-fare system in premium trains — Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto — has led to an increase in passenger earnings in this category of trains to Rs 552 crore, they have carried 6.75 lakh less travellers during September 9, 2016, to July 31, 2017, against corresponding period in 2015-2016.

“Wherever dynamic/enhanced fare was introduced, the occupancy was very low. However, this aspect was not taken into consideration while introducing the flexi fare system in all Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi trains irrespective of demand and occupancy. Railway ministry did not respond to request for a comment.

The CAG also stated that a comparison with air fare for 13 sectors showed that travelling in flights was cheaper than in train for a large number of routes. When compared to the cost and time taken for travel by premium trains, air fare became a cheaper and preferable mode of travel, the auditor said.

“While in air fares the prices of tickets increase with increase in demand, in flexi fare, there is a fixed increase in fares after every 10 per cent of the tickets booked irrespective of the demand. By paying a higher price for an air ticket, a passenger is ensured a confirmed seat, but a passenger who purchases a waitlisted train ticket by paying a higher amount does not have an assurance of confirmed ticket.

“Thus, charging a higher fare without providing confirmed seat/berth would force passengers to explore other available alternatives,” the report stated.

