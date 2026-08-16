E. coli found in station drinking water; Railways orders filtration systems at 20,000 locations

After the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India flagged poor drinking water quality at the railway stations and even said that total coliform bacteria, including E. coli bacteria, were found during its testing, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday directed some immediate corrective measures like a new ‘tank to tap’ water filtration system at around 20,000 locations, including water coolers.

The officials said that regular water testing at the source and outlet points will be conducted. “From now onwards, the water quality of stations will be monitored at the board level. There will be scheduled cleaning and maintenance of storage tanks. Progress and water quality reports will be published periodically to ensure transparency. This action is part of a larger drive to address all CAG observations and improve the overall travel experience,” said a senior railway official.

In a recent report titled ‘Passenger Amenities and Sanitation at Non-Suburban Railway Stations in Indian Railways’, the CAG said E. coli bacteria was found in drinking water samples collected from taps on platforms at 49 stations in eight zones during 2022-23 and 56 stations in 9 zones during 2023-24. These stations are Coimbatore, Palakkad, Hyderabad, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Bhiwandi Road, Kalyan, Lonavala and Madhupur.

E. coli bacteria in drinking water is a warning that sewage or animal or human fecal contamination may have entered the water.

“Inspection of the water supply systems was not carried out as per prescribed periodicity. There was a shortfall in testing of drinking water for residual chlorine, bacteriological analysis and chemical analysis,” said the national auditor.

Complaints rise over station amenities

The CAG also found that out of the 512 stations inspected, 458 stations or more than 89% were deficient in one or more Minimum Essential Amenities (MEAs), including drinking water, seating, toilets, platform shelters, fans, water coolers and signage. Even the bigger stations of high-revenue and high-footfall exhibited significant shortfalls. The audit was conducted for the period 2019-20 to 2023-24.

The sanitation infrastructure also remained deficient, marked by nonfunctional toilets, inadequate facilities in pay-and-use and continued existence of unauthorised entry points affecting cleanliness and safety, said the auditor.

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“A review of 395 passenger amenity works undertaken during 2019-20 to 2023-24 showed that 59% of works were delayed, with delays ranging from one to over four years, and only 41% completed within stipulated timelines, depriving passengers of timely access to essential facilities. Several works suffered inordinate delays exceeding three years due to defective planning, non-availability of material/skilled labour and contractor failures,” it said.

The national auditor also said that the passenger grievance data indicates an increase in complaints relating to cleanliness, water availability, medical assistance and electrical facilities, alongside high and rising passenger dissatisfaction with complaint resolution.

It also said there were deficiencies at the stations despite high expenditure on station cleaning activities. “Deficiencies exist in maintenance of amenities provided at stations. Non-functional toilets and unhygienic conditions of toilets/urinals were observed. Deficiencies in management of garbage and sanitation at station premises continue to persist,” said the CAG.