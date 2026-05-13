Cabinet okays 134-km semi-high-speed rail line between Ahmedabad & Dholera

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the country’s first semi-high-speed rail project between Sarkhej (Ahmedabad) to Dholera in Gujarat. The 134-km double line will be constructed at a cost of Rs 20,667 crore for which a new train having operating speed of 200 kmph is being manufactured.

Dholera is being developed as India’s key manufacturing centre, where an international airport, logistic hub and semiconductor chip plants are coming up. It will also provide connectivity to Lothal National Maritime Heritage Complex (NHMC).

The existing fastest train on the Indian Railways network is Vande Bharat that runs at a maximum speed of 130 kmph. India is also currently manufacturing its own high-speed train at BEML plant in Bengaluru, whose operational speed will be 250 kmph.