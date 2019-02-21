Cabinet has approved private operations in 66 discovered fields

The government has approved major reforms in the oil and gas sector in less than a month, shifting from revenue-maximisation to production-maximisation while approving handing over of 66 discovered fields of state-run companies to private players.

A government statement said the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the policy framework on reforms in exploration and licensing sector for enhancing domestic exploration and production of oil and gas. The decision was based on the recommendations of a ‘High-powered Committee on Enhancing Domestic Oil and Gas Exploration’, chaired by Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog and including the Cabinet Secretary, Petroleum Secretary, Economic Affairs Secretary, NITI Aayog CEO and chairman of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

The Committee had submitted its report on January 29, while Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan approved it on February 5. It was put up before a Group of Ministers on February 13 which approved it the same day.

Going by the Cabinet approval, ONGC would have to bid out 64 fields and Oil India Ltd two fields to “new operators” without charging any past costs for their discovery or development efforts.

This, the statement said, was “likely to augment production by leveraging new technology, capital and management practices through private sector participation”. These fields — discovered by the two national oil companies in exploration basins that were given under nomination — are out of the 118 smaller fields that contribute 5 per cent of the country’s crude oil output of 35.68 million tonnes and natural gas production of 32.65 billion cubic metres.

The statement by the government said the Cabinet decision signalled “a paradigm shift in the core goal of the government, moving from revenue-maximisation to production-maximisation, with focus on exploration”. “This will incentivise increased investment and production,” it noted.

In Category I basins (where potential is established and production is taking place), the maximum revenue sharing has been capped at 50 per cent to ensure that revenue sharing does not disincentivise higher production.