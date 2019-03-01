Cabinet Decisions: Ordinance to allow voluntary use of Aadhaar as ID proof for banks, SIM

The Union Cabinet on Thursday gave its approval for promulgation of an Ordinance that would allow voluntary use of Aadhaar as identity proof for opening new bank accounts and procuring mobile phone connection, and also clarified that anyone not offering it cannot be denied any service.

The Ordinance was necessitated as a Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha on January 4 but pending in the Rajya Sabha, would have lapsed with the dissolution of the current Lok Sabha. After a Cabinet meeting, Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Cabinet has approved the promulgation of an Ordinance to give effect to the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill. The amendment provides for stiff penalties for violation of norms set for the use of Aadhaar and violation of privacy. It bans storing of core biometric information as well as Aadhaar number by service providers. The Cabinet also gave its “ex-post facto approval” for the creation of a special purpose vehicle for the disinvestment of Air India and its subsidiaries and joint ventures. It also cleared a Rs 10,000-crore programme under the FAME-II scheme with an eye on promoting e-vehicles. —With PTI