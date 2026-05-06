Cabinet clears two chip plants worth Rs 3,936 crore under ISM; one could be India’s first commercial display facility

ISM 2.0 could also see a much more significant design-side push, and tie incentives to the amount of market capital companies are able to raise.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved two new semiconductor plants in India, including one that could be the country’s first commercial display facility, in a fresh boost to New Delhi’s chip ambitions. These plants are likely to be the last ones to receive clearance under the first iterations of the Rs 76,000 crore India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), with ten other plants having previously received approvals.

Crystal Matrix Ltd (CML) will establish an integrated facility for compound semiconductor fabrication and assembly based on GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology for manufacturing Mini/Micro-LED display modules. The integrated facility, which will come up in Dholera, Gujarat, will also provide GaN foundry services.