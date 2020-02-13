Cabinet clears move: Changes in ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ Bill to cover disputes pending in DRTs

It was proposed to cover tax disputes pending at the level of commissioner (appeals), Income Tax Appellate Tribunals (ITAT), high courts and the Supreme Court. It was proposed to cover tax disputes pending at the level of commissioner (appeals), Income Tax Appellate Tribunals (ITAT), high courts and the Supreme Court.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved changes in the ‘Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Bill, 2020’ with a view to increase its scope to cover litigations pending in various debt recovery tribunals (DRTs).

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha earlier this month with the aim to reduce litigations related to direct taxes. It was proposed to cover tax disputes pending at the level of commissioner (appeals), Income Tax Appellate Tribunals (ITAT), high courts and the Supreme Court.

Further, the Cabinet gave its nod to a new Bill which will be introduced in the Budget Session of Parliament. The Bill, to regulate the sale of pesticides, will be introduced when the Parliament resumes on March 2 after the recess, the government said.

The Pesticide Management Bill, 2020 will allow for farmers to be compensated for spurious pesticides sold to them and will also have provision for penalising erring parties.

Briefing reporters here on the the ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ Bill, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said it has been decided to cover disputes pending in DRTs also. He said cases involving over Rs 9 lakh crore of direct taxes are pending in various forums.

The minister added he hoped that people will take advantage of the scheme to settle tax disputes before March 31, 2020 as 10 per cent more will be charged for settlement of disputes after the end of the current financial year.

On the Pesticide Management Bill, he said it is aimed at securing the interests of farmers and to ensure that pesticides available to farmers are “safe and effective”.

Under the proposed law, Javadekar said if there is “any loss because of spurious or low quality of pesticides, there is a provision for compensations” for the farmer. Calling it a “unique feature,” the minister said that “penalties collected from the companies” will go into a “central fund which will take care of compensation”.

All pesticide manufacturers will be registered under the new Bill and it will also regulate advertising related to pesticides so that farmers are not cheated.

The pesticide industry is regulated by rules framed in 1968, Javadekar said, and they need “immediate rewriting”. He said a similar Bill was introduced in 2008 and was sent to a Standing Committee of the Parliament and the new bill is drafted based on those recommendations. After the bill is passed the farmer “will not get spurious pesticides,” he said.

The Bill also mandates that all information about pesticides will be in open source and in all languages and farmers “will know about the strength and weakness of pesticides, the risk and alternatives and this will be an open data in digital format also”, and the information will be provided by the dealers of the pesticides. The Bill, Javadekar said, will also promote organic pesticides. —WITH PTI

