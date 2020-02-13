Cabinet clears Bill to give major ports authority to fix tariffs for services

As the Bill seeks to replace a 1963 Act, it will be curtains for the Tariff Authority for Major Ports (TAMP); every port will now be governed by a Port Authority which will have powers to fix reference tariffs for various port services. As the Bill seeks to replace a 1963 Act, it will be curtains for the Tariff Authority for Major Ports (TAMP); every port will now be governed by a Port Authority which will have powers to fix reference tariffs for various port services.

State-run ports in the country, termed ‘major ports’, will get to determine the tariffs for various port-related services as well as the terms for private developers who team up with them once the Major Port Authority Bill, 2020, cleared by the Cabinet on Wednesday, becomes law. As the Bill seeks to replace a 1963 Act, it will be curtains for the Tariff Authority for Major Ports (TAMP); every port will now be governed by a Port Authority which will have powers to fix reference tariffs for various port services.

The major port sector has not seen the required level of fixed assets creation to pare the country’s high logistic costs owing to legacy issues including the TAMP’s archaic regulatory grip.

According to official sources, the new law for major ports could make the tariffs fixed by each port authority as reference numbers for the purpose of bidding for PPP (public private partnership) projects. One reason why investment in port services via the PPP route has not been very remunerative for the private investors is the high revenue share — close to 40 per cent in some cases — that port trusts pocket.

Sources said the Rules being framed in regard to the proposed Act would likely address this long-standing issue as well. One idea is to make the revenue share a fixed component and award the projects to the party that offers to quote the lowest tariffs.

“The idea is to ensure fast decisions are taken at the port level itself. The Bill will be introduced in ensuing session of Parliament,” shipping minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya said.

The Bill also proposes the creation of an adjudicatory board at the apex level for review of port authority’s decisions. It will have the mandate to resolve the disputes between port authorities and the PPP operators. —FE

