Cabinet approves Rs 2,585 cr small hydro projects scheme; Hilly, North Eastern states set to benefit

According to government estimates, India has a potential of nearly 21 GW of small hydropower capacity spread across more than 7,000 sites. (Image generated using AI)

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a new scheme to promote development of small hydropower projects with a total capacity of around 1,500 MW. With a financial outlay of Rs 2,585 crore, the scheme will support projects ranging from 1 MW to 25 MW over a period of five years. It comes after the previous hydropower scheme ended in 2017.

The scheme is expected to strengthen India’s renewable energy push, which already accounts for over 50% of the country’s total installed capacity. However, the contribution of small hydropower remains modest, currently standing at just 5.1 GW.

According to government estimates, India has a potential of nearly 21 GW of small hydropower capacity spread across more than 7,000 sites. So far, only 1,196 of these sites have been developed. The new scheme is designed to unlock this untapped potential.