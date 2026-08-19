Cabinet clears rail projects to decongest Howrah-Chennai route, Bihar highway

Cabinet approved the development of the 4-lane brownfield Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Sonbarsa Corridor (NH-22) in Bihar at a cost of Rs 3591 crore. (Image generated using AI)

The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved fours railways multi-tracking and one four lane highway project at a cost of Rs 13041 crore.

The multi-tracking railway projects have been approved to decongest Howrah-Chennai high density route. These are 173-km Kharagpur-Bhadrak (Ranital) 4th Line in West Bengal and Odisha, 75-km Bhadrak-Haridaspur 4th Line, 90-km Gummidipundi-Gudur 3rd and 4th Line in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and 72-km Cuttack-Paradeep (Badabandha) 3rd and 4th line in Odisha. These four projects together will cost around Rs 9,450 crore.

The Cabinet also approved development of 4-lane brownfield

Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Sonbarsa Corridor (NH-22) in Bihar worth Rs 3,591 crore. This is expected to reduce the current travel time between Muzaffarpur to Sonbarsa from two hours to one.