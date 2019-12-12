Cabinet approves partial credit guarantee to cover lower-rated pooled assets

This will enable banks to purchase as much as Rs 1 lakh crore worth of rated pools of NBFCs and HFCs. This will enable banks to purchase as much as Rs 1 lakh crore worth of rated pools of NBFCs and HFCs.

In a major relief for cash-strapped non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs), the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a partial credit guarantee scheme to cover asset pools that are rated BBB+ or higher. By providing partial guarantee against credit loss, the scheme encourages banks to buy investment-grade rated assets of NBFCs and HFCs. While it helps banks build their retail portfolio of loans, it provides liquidity to NBFCs and HFCs.

The credit guarantee is limited to first loss of up to 10 per cent of fair value of assets being purchased by the banks under the scheme, or Rs 10,000 crore, whichever is lower. This will enable banks to purchase as much as Rs 1 lakh crore worth of rated pools of NBFCs and HFCs.

The scheme will cover NBFCs/HFCs that may have slipped into Special Mention Account (SMA-0) category — where loan repayments are due for up to 30 days — during the one year period prior to August 1, 2018. “The proposed government guarantee support and resultant pool buyouts will help address NBFCs/HFCs resolve their temporary liquidity or cash flow mismatch issues, and enable them to continue contributing to credit creation and providing last mile lending to borrowers, thereby spurring economic growth,” the Centre said.

The scheme will remain open till June 30, 2020 or till Rs 1 lakh crore worth of assets are purchased by banks. To enable a larger number of stressed NBFCs and HFCs to get funding, the Centre has significantly relaxed the earlier conditions for the scheme. The earlier condition of banks buying only AA rated pools from NBFCs has been relaxed to BBB+. Banks have also been allowed to purchase assets from NBFCs/HFCs that may have slipped to SMA-0 category during one year prior to August 1, 2018. SMA-0 category accounts are those where repayments are due up to 30 days.

Explained Will help resolve temporary liquidity or cash flow mismatch The partial credit guarantee scheme for buyout by banks of BBB+ rated asset pools of NBFCs/HFCs will help in resolving the temporary liquidity or cash flow mismatch issues of these institutions. Ever since the first default by IL&FS rocked the financial system, many NBFCs are still reeling under stress and are unable to raise funds at cost effective rates. The government guarantee provides the comfort to banks to lend to them.

NBFCs/HFCs reported under SMA-I and SMA-2 category are ineligible under the scheme. SMA-I and SMA-2 accounts are those where repayments are due for more than 30 days and up to 90 days. While the revised scheme is effective up to June 30, 2020, the government has delegated the power to the Finance Minister for extending the scheme.

“This will provide liquidity to the NBFC / HFC concerned for financing the credit demand of the economy, and also protect the financial system of the country from any adverse contagion effect that may arise due to the failure of such NBFCs / HFCs,” the Centre said.

In a report earlier this year, the RBI warned the struggling sector that failure of any NBFC or HFC will act as “a solvency shock” to its lenders and solvency losses caused by these shocks can “further spread by contagion”.

In its Financial Stability Report in June, the RBI said that the failure of largest of these NBFCs/HFCs can cause losses comparable to those caused by the big banks, underscoring the need for greater surveillance over large HFCs/NBFCs.

