Cabinet clears 8-km six-lane Dwarka tunnel in Delhi, four-lane highway in UP

The tunnel will help in decongesting the Dhaula-Kuan-IGI Airport, Chhatarpur-Mahipalpur, and Rangpuri bottlenecks in New Delhi.

To decongest a part of New Delhi, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of an 8.1-km, six-lane tunnel on NH-148AE connecting the Shiv Murti interchange on Dwarka Expressway, next to Indira Gandhi International Airport, with Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj, which further connects to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The Rs 6,970-crore Dwarka tunnel project will be developed in the hybrid annuity mode—where the government shares part of the cost with a private party, which earns returns through annuity payments later—and is expected to be completed in five years, officials said.

A 3.1-km-long tunnel beneath the southern ridge forest will be part of the project.