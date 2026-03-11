Cabinet approves 4 railways, road projects worth Rs 11,944 crore

Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved two Railway and two road projects at a cost of Rs 11,944 crore. The railway projects include the Sainthia-Pakur 4th line in West Bengal and Jharkhand, and the Santragachi-Kharagpur 4th line in West Bengal.
The two road projects are four-laning of the Badnawar-Timarwani section of NH-752D (Ujjain-Timarwani), a key link of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and construction of an elevated road to Jewar International Airport from Faridabad-Ballabhgarh-Sohna spur of Delhi-Mumbai expressway.
The 81-km Sainthia-Pakur Railway line is an important link on Howrah-Guwahati and Howrah-Patna corridor. Santragachi-Kharagpur project is part of quadrupling of Mumbai-Howrah and Howrah-Chennai High Density Network routes.
These two projects covering five districts across the states of West Bengal and Jharkhand will increase the existing network of railways by about 192 km. It is expected to increase freight loading by 31 million tonnes per annum.
The four-laning of Badnawar-Timarwani section will provide links to central India with Western trade corridor by connecting NH-52 and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The four laning of Ujjain to Badnawar is already completed.
The 7.8 km Jewar Airport connectivity project intersects Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Yamuna Expressway and Dedicated Freight Corridor.