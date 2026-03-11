Cabinet approves 4 railways, road projects worth Rs 11,944 crore

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a briefing on Cabinet decisions in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved two Railway and two road projects at a cost of Rs 11,944 crore. The railway projects include the Sainthia-Pakur 4th line in West Bengal and Jharkhand, and the Santragachi-Kharagpur 4th line in West Bengal.

The two road projects are four-laning of the Badnawar-Timarwani section of NH-752D (Ujjain-Timarwani), a key link of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and construction of an elevated road to Jewar International Airport from Faridabad-Ballabhgarh-Sohna spur of Delhi-Mumbai expressway.

The 81-km Sainthia-Pakur Railway line is an important link on Howrah-Guwahati and Howrah-Patna corridor. Santragachi-Kharagpur project is part of quadrupling of Mumbai-Howrah and Howrah-Chennai High Density Network routes.