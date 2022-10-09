scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Byju’s says incorrect Indian map not part of its study material

The map, which has been attributed to Byju's, shows a few parts of Kashmir as "Azad Kashmir" and "Aksai Chin"

Byju Raveendran (FILE)

Edtech major Byju’s on Sunday said an incorrect map of India that is circulating on the internet has been wrongly attributed to the company and it will approach the authorities for further investigation and action.

The map, which has been attributed to Byju’s, shows a few parts of Kashmir as “Azad Kashmir” and “Aksai Chin”, sparking outrage on social media against the edtech firm.

A Byju’s spokesperson said the image in circulation is fake and not from its material.

“All our content is watermarked and additionally our logo usage is incorrect, we never use an underline below the logo. We strongly condemn the incorrect map of India that is being distributed maliciously with our incorrect logo placed on it,” the spokesperson said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh BachchanPremium
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh Bachchan
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...Premium
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas

The image has been attributed to student notes and also to an exam paper of Byju’s, which has been denied by the company.

“This is not part of any material that we have distributed. Our curriculum and all material created are strictly aligned to multiple accreditation boards at the national level, and are created keeping in mind the highest standards. We will be reporting this to the concerned authorities for further investigation and action,” the spokesperson added.

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 09:08:49 pm
Next Story

AIADMK expels former MP Maitreyan

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement