scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

BYJU’S drops plan to relocate 140 staff from Kerala; announces biz expansion, 600 hiring in state

The edtech major gave an option to all its 140 staff working at TVM product development centre in Thiruvananthapuram to relocate to Bengaluru as it was planning to shut down the Thiruvananthapuram office as part of its cost optimisation strategy.

Edtech firm Byjus, Byjus, Byju’s profitability, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsAfter BYJU'S founder Byju Raveendran's meeting with the Kerala chief minister, the company decided to expand operation in the state. (Representational image)

BYJU’S has rolled back the decision to relocate 140 employees at one of its offices in Kerala after founder Byju Raveendran’s meeting with chief minister P Vijayan and announced plans to hire 600 people in the state.

The edtech major gave an option to all its 140 staff working at TVM product development centre in Thiruvananthapuram to relocate to Bengaluru as it was planning to shut down the Thiruvananthapuram office as part of its cost optimisation strategy.

All these employees were also offered an assured path to return to BYJU’S in case they are unable to find a job in the next 12 months.

However, after BYJU’S founder Byju Raveendran’s meeting with the state chief minister, the company has now reversed the decision and decided to expand operation in the state.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...Premium
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...Premium
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...

“Following a detailed discussion between the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri P. Vijayan and Byju Raveendran, Founder of BYJU’S, we have decided to continue operations of our TVM product development centre. As a result, our 140 associates will continue to operate from this centre. Byju Raveendran, who is from Kerala, reiterates his commitment to the state and the leadership team of BYJU’S, under his guidance, will pursue a growth strategy in the state,” the company said.

The company has around 3,000 people employed in Kerala.

“BYJU’S also remains committed to its investments in Kerala. It will add three more offices in the state in this financial year, taking the total number to 14 and increasing the number of employees in Kerala from 3,000 to nearly 3,600,” the statement said.

Edtech major has recently announced laying off 2,500 people from the company due to their job redundancy and duplication in roles. The company has also said that it will hire 10,000 new employees across the globe and 50 per cent of the total new hiring will be done in India.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-11-2022 at 07:08:51 pm
Next Story

Ayan Mukerji says when he became an assistant director he chased Shah Rukh Khan films: ‘He was my life’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement