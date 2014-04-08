World stocks slip from 6-year high

Wall Street stocks sank on Monday, joining a broad retreat in global equities markets from a six-year high touched last week, while US Treasuries’ yields moved lower.

The dollar fell against major currencies as comments from European Central Bank policymakers curbed expectations for more stimulus and boosted the euro against the greenback.

The S&P 500 index of large-cap US companies was on track for a third straight decline as biotech and consumer companies extended recent losses. On Friday, the Nasdaq and S&P indices suffered their worst drop since February.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.7 per cent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.2 per cent at 1,336.11, down from a 5 1/2-year high on Friday.

World equity markets had enjoyed three straight weeks of gains as easing tensions in the Crimea region of Ukraine encouraged investors to add risks.

“Markets are overbought over the short term. We have seen a decent run after the Crimean situation cool down a little bit and now it’s quite natural to see a breather from that level,” said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank.

The MSCI world equity index was down 0.81 per cent, having hit levels not seen since late 2007 on Friday. US Treasuries prices rose, extending last week’s gains as traders reduced bets the Federal Reserve might increase interest rates in the first half of 2015 after a March jobs report that missed some traders’ expectations.

“After this latest payrolls number, people reached the conclusion they were too ambitious with the Fed’s first rate hike,” said Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at John Hancock Asset Management in Boston.

Comments from ECB policymakers Ewald Nowotny and Yves Mersch on Monday suggested more monetary easing from the central bank was not imminent, which lifted the euro against the dollar. “The disappointment in the jobs data on Friday has soured sentiment toward the dollar,” said David Gilmore, a partner at Foreign Exchange Analytics in Essex, Connecticut.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App