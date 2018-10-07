Uttarakhand to hold its first-ever investors’ summit

Uttarakhand will host its first-ever investors’ conclave — ‘Destination Uttarakhand: Investors Summit’ — on Sunday and Monday. (Source: Facebook/Destination Uttarakhand) Uttarakhand will host its first-ever investors’ conclave — ‘Destination Uttarakhand: Investors Summit’ — on Sunday and Monday. (Source: Facebook/Destination Uttarakhand)

To attract investments in sectors including tourism, health and wellness, pharmaceuticals, food processing, film shooting, biotechnology, and renewable energy, Uttarakhand will host its first-ever investors’ conclave — ‘Destination Uttarakhand: Investors Summit’ — on Sunday and Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Dehradun on Sunday to inaugurate the conclave.

Ahead of the summit, Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat told reporters that memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 75,500 crore had already been signed, which include an investment proposal of Rs 27,000 crore in the solar power sector, Rs 14,000 crore investment in the health sector, Rs 11,000 crore investment in the manufacturing sector, Rs 13,000 crore investment in the tourism sector, Rs 5,500 crore investment in the IT sector, and Rs 5,000 crore investment in the food processing sector.

In July and August this year, mini-conclaves were held in Bhimtal, Tehri, Haridwar, and Rudrapur to attract investments in tourism sector, health and wellness, AYUSH, and food processing and automobiles, respectively. In August roadshows were held in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Delhi to highlight investment opportunities in the state.

Currently, work is in progress to sign MoUs of an additional Rs 5,000 crore, Rawat said, adding that 13,860 locals will be “benefitted” from the industries that will be set up across the state as a result of the investments that will be made.

The summit will witness industrialists from ITC Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, Azure Power, Pawan Hans, Amul, Vardhman, and Hero MotoCorp.

Investors from Japan, Czech Republic, Argentina, Mauritius and Nepal will also participate in the two-day summit.

The two-day investors summit will conclude on Monday with the closing session being chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism K J Alphons, and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary will also participate in various sessions held during the investors summit.

