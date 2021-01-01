Urban jobless rate rises to 9.1% in Jan-Mar from 7.9% in Oct-Dec ’19

Female unemployment rate was recorded in double digits at 10.5 per cent in January-March, up from 9.8 per cent in the previous quarter.

Unemployment rate in urban areas rose to 9.1 per cent in January-March 2020 from 7.9 per cent in October-December 2019 but marginally lower than 9.3 per cent in January-March 2019, the quarterly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday showed.

Urban unemployment was recorded at 8.4 per cent in July-September 2019, 8.9 per cent in April-June 2019 and 9.9 per cent in October-December 2018.

Urban unemployment in the age group 15-29 years was 21.1 per cent in January-March, up from 19.2 per cent in October-December. Female unemployment rate was recorded in double digits at 10.5 per cent in January-March, up from 9.8 per cent in the previous quarter. For urban males, it was at 8.7 per cent in January-March as against 7.3 per cent in the previous quarter.

Labour force participation rate rose to over a five-quarter high of 37.5 per cent, as against 37.2 per cent in the previous quarter.

Unemployment data for urban areas is released quarterly based on current weekly status. This dataset differs from the Annual Report of Periodic Labour Force Survey, which covers both rural and urban areas and gives estimates of employment and unemployment in both usual status (ps+ss) and CWS.

The sample size for this survey for January-March was lower covering 1.73 lakh people and 43,971 households as against 1.79 lakh people and 45,555 households in the October-December quarter.