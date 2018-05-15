Two-year long process: PESB’s fresh pick for HIL CMD post raises eyebrows

Alleging lack of transparency, PDIL group GM had said that he was ‘rejected on assumed lack of domain knowledge’. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar) Alleging lack of transparency, PDIL group GM had said that he was ‘rejected on assumed lack of domain knowledge’. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

Nearly six months after the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) selected the candidature of Sunil Kumar Gupta — who is currently the Group General Manager of Projects & Development India Ltd (PDIL) — for the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of HIL, the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers requested the PESB to scrap the selection panel and start the appointment process afresh. A month later, in January 2017, Gupta wrote to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) that his candidature was “rejected on assumed lack of domain knowledge” in spite of him having an outstanding track record as a chemical engineer. Meanwhile, on April 10, 2018, for the post of the CMD of profit-making HIL, the PESB recommended the name of M P Eshwar, currently the CMD of a defunct PSU called Instrumentation Ltd.

Eshwar is under consideration within the ministry. HIL, formerly known as Hindustan Insecticides Ltd, comes under the administrative control of the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers. The ministry told The Indian Express that the candidature of Gupta “was not approved by the Competent Authority who directed that a fresh panel may be put up”.

Rejecting Gupta’s candidature, the ministry requested the PESB to start the process again in December 2016. The PESB initiated fresh process in March 2017 but could not find a suitable candidate and recommended in May 2017 that the government may choose an “appropriate course of further action for selection”. The fertilizer ministry in August 2017 again requested the PESB to choose an appropriate candidate for the position of CMD, HIL. Following this, the PESB recommended Eshwar for the post of CMD, HIL. Instrumentation Limited is a defunct company and was referred to the erstwhile Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction in 1994.

In November 2016, the Union Cabinet had approved a proposal to close Kota operations of Instrumentation Limited while its Palakkad unit was transferred to Government of Kerala.

In response to queries from The Indian Express asking why the government abandoned the appointment process mid way and started afresh, the office of the Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Ananth Kumar, said: “Based on the interview of shortlisted candidates on 10.6.2016, PESB had recommended the name of Shri Sunil Kumar Gupta, Group General Manager, Projects & Development India Ltd. (PDIL) for the post of CMD, HIL. However, the above recommendation of PESB was not approved by the Competent Authority who directed that a fresh panel may be put up. Accordingly, after obtaining the approval of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), this Department on 22.12.2016 requested PESB for scrapping of the panel dated 10.06.2016 for appointment to the post of CMD, HIL and initiation of PESB selection process afresh for filling up of the post.” PDIL incurred a loss of Rs 8.92 crore for 2015-16 up from Rs 5.85 crore in 2014-15, as per the latest available company data.

Alleging lack of transparency in the appointment process, PDIL’s Gupta, in a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office in January 2017, had said that his candidature was “rejected on assumed lack of domain knowledge” in spite of him having an outstanding track record as a chemical engineer. Gupta was selected by the PESB after interview of 11 candidates.

Upon request of the fertilizer ministry, the PESB initiated the fresh selection process last March and interviewed shortlisted candidates on May 23, 2017. “However, the Board (PESB) did not find any candidate suitable, and recommended that the Government may choose an appropriate course of further action for selection. In view of this, this Department (of Chemicals and Petrochemicals) requested PESB on 10.08.2017 to again initiate necessary action for the selection for the post of CMD, HIL,” the office of Minister Kumar said in its response. SP Mohanty, Director (Marketing) at HIL, currently holds additional charge as CMD.

Following fresh initiation of selection process on April 10, 2018, the PESB recommended MP Eshwar, CMD, Instrumentation Ltd, for the post of CMD, HIL. “This recommendation is presently under process for seeking the decision of the Competent Authority,” the fertilizer ministry said. Minister Kumar is the competent authority for HIL, which is a Schedule C CPSE. HIL earned net profit of Rs 3.26 crore in 2016-17, up from Rs 1.83 crore in 2015-16, while its sales increased to Rs 357.91 crore in 2016-17 from Rs 320.30 crore in 2015-16.

