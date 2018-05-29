Trai proposes use of blockchain technology to curb pesky calls, SMS

The new technology-based norms will record all communication between subscribers and entities, capturing customer consent for information and authorised telemarketing agencies. The new technology-based norms will record all communication between subscribers and entities, capturing customer consent for information and authorised telemarketing agencies.

Telecom regulator Trai on May 29 issued new draft norms to curb pesky calls and SMSes by using blockchain technology to ensure that telemarketing messages are sent only to those who have subscribed to them, and that too by authorized entities.

“Blockchain will ensure two things — non- repudiative and confidentiality. Only those authorised to access details will be able to access subscriber details and only when they need to deliver service… Trai will become the first organisation to implement this kind of regulation,” Trai Chairman RS Sharma told reporters.

The Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations 2018 draft will be open for public comment until June 11.

Trai Secretary SK Gupta said: “It is learnt that many telemarketing firms get registered with telecom companies to obtain subscriber details. The new system will give access to only authorised agencies at the time they need to deliver service and details of only those subscribers who have agreed to receive the message. The digital record will show entire communication between entries involved.”

The draft proposes to check misuse of repeated unsolicited calls being made even to those subscribers who have given consent. “A subscriber may have given consent for a service but that consent is liable to be misused. Under the proposed regulation. The subscriber will be able to revoke consent given to entities whenever he or she desires through Trai app and other mechanisms that will be provided under the regulation,” Gupta said.

