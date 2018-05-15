Three million new jobs by 2030 to offset employment loss due to rising heat: Report

In India, an estimated 4.2 per cent of total hours worked were lost in 1995 due to high heat levels, representing around 15.1 million full-time jobs, the ILO said. In India, an estimated 4.2 per cent of total hours worked were lost in 1995 due to high heat levels, representing around 15.1 million full-time jobs, the ILO said.

Projected increase in temperature will lead to around 2,59,000 job losses in India by 2030, especially in carbon-and resource-intensive industries, but those are expected to be offset by creation of around 3 million jobs as the country moves towards adoption of sustainable practices, including changes in the energy mix, the projected growth in the use of electric vehicles and increase in energy efficiency in existing and future buildings, the International Labour Organization’s (ILO’s) World Employment and Social Outlook Report said.

“The net increase of approximately 2.8 million jobs will be the result of the adoption of sustainable practices, including changes in the energy mix, the projected growth in the use of electric vehicles, and increases in energy efficiency in existing and future buildings,” the report said.

The projected increase in temperature, as per ILO, will result in heat stress and reduce the total number of working hours. “Estimates combining a global temperature rise of 1.5°C by the end of the 21st century and labour force trends suggest that, by 2030, the percentage of total hours of work lost will rise to 5.3 per cent, a productivity loss equivalent to 30.8 million full-time jobs,” the report said.

Agricultural workers will be the worst affected, accounting for around 64 per cent of hours lost due to heat stress in India in 2030 in view of the physical nature of their work, which it is undertaken outside and the fact that a large number of workers are engaged in agriculture in the areas most affected by future heat stress, it said.

In India, an estimated 4.2 per cent of total hours worked were lost in 1995 due to high heat levels, representing around 15.1 million full-time jobs, the ILO said.

All the sectors except the mining industry will experience an increase in employment, the ILO said. About 1.5 million jobs are expected to be created in the renewables sector, 466,200 jobs will be created in the construction sector and 285,200 new jobs are expected in the services, the report said.

