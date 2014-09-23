Three independent directors removed from ONGC board

Following a string of resignations and removal of independent directors appointed during the UPA-II government’s tenure from various public sector enterprises, three independent directors of ONGC were removed from the board while two directors of SAIL resigned ahead of the firm’s annual general meeting scheduled on Tuesday.

The latest round of resignations takes the total count of removals over last four weeks to at least 23. ONGC, in a statement filed with the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday, said, “P Umashankar, S Ravi and RK Singh have ceased to be independent directors on the board of the company on September 19, 2014, i.e. the date of 21st annual general meeting of the company.”

While SAIL’s 42nd AGM is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the company on Monday informed the stock exchanges that two of its directors submitted their resignations on Friday. “Parminder Hira Mathur and NC Jha, independent directors of the company have submitted their resignation from the board of the company w.e.f. September 19, 2014.”

Of the three directors of ONGC who were removed, P Umashankar is a former bureaucrat whereas RK Singh is a retired government official and S Ravi, a practicing chartered accountant. Singh was appointed on the board on May 23, 2014, by the previous government whereas the other two were appointed on November 29, 2013.

In case of ONGC, as the company did not move a resolution seeking confirmation of their appointments, the three ceased to be directors on the company board. Earlier, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), too, had not moved any resolution for confirmation of appointments of K Jairaj, Nesar Ahmad, Sunil Krishna and Sayan Chatterjee at its AGM on August 27. In case of SAIL, the two independent directors, who resigned on Friday, were appointed by the previous government on February 20, 2014. While Mathur is a retired bureaucrat, Jha is former CIL chairman. The removal of directors of ONGC and SAIL follows the resignations of four independent directors of IOC, six of Coal India Limited, two of Engineers India, one of HPCL and all five independent directors of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals.

Earlier in August, The Indian Express had reported that in a meeting headed by the additional principal secretary it was decided to cancel previous selections through a directive so that the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) which consists of the Prime Minister and the home minister could quickly approve fresh names for appointments by September-end. NDA’s earlier strategy was that past selections should not be ratified by shareholders in the AGM so that the selected persons would have to discontinue.

