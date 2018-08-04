Tax dept appeals in courts/tribunals: Monetary threshold hike may cut direct tax litigation by 41 per cent

Piyush Goyal had earlier in July said that the amount involved in litigation would reduce by about Rs 5,600 crore, out of which Rs 4,800 crore would be of direct taxes and about Rs 800 crore for indirect tax cases.. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File) Piyush Goyal had earlier in July said that the amount involved in litigation would reduce by about Rs 5,600 crore, out of which Rs 4,800 crore would be of direct taxes and about Rs 800 crore for indirect tax cases.. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/File)

The recent government decision to hike the monetary threshold for filing tax appeals is likely to reduce tax litigation of direct taxes and indirect taxes by 41 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to a query in Lok Sabha on Friday.

A 41 per cent reduction in income tax appeals translates into 26,812 cases, while an 18 per cent reduction in indirect tax cases implies about 14,740 cases or appeals. As of June 30, 2018, the pending indirect tax cases or appeals in Supreme Court, High Court and Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) are 81,894, Goyal said. On the direct tax side, 138,056 appeals were pending in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), High Court and Supreme Court, he said.

Goyal had earlier in July said that the amount involved in litigation would reduce by about Rs 5,600 crore, out of which Rs 4,800 crore would be of direct taxes and about Rs 800 crore for indirect tax cases.

In the preceding financial years, the focus on disposal of pending appeals having large tax effect had resulted in disposal of 362 appeals involving tax effect of Rs 1.92 lakh crore in financial year 2016-17 and 1033 appeals involving tax effect of Rs 3.03 lakh crore in financial year 2017-18. On the indirect tax front, 63 interlocutory applications have been filed in the Supreme Court for early listing and disposal of cases involving revenue of Rs 10 crore and above. Out of 51,320 cases related to Central Excise and Service Tax pending with Commissioner (Appeals) as on June 30, 2017, a total of 44, 980 cases have been decided.

The government had last month increased the threshold for the tax department to file appeal before Income Tax Appellate Tribunal/Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT/CESTAT) to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh earlier, for high courts to Rs 50 lakh from Rs 20 lakh and as for the Supreme Court to Rs 1 crore from Rs 25 lakh.

“To minimise the tax litigations and facilitate ease of doing business bunching of cases has been done for cases having similar or common issues before ITAT, HC and SC. Focus is being laid on disposal of appeals having tax effect of less than Rs 2 lakh to reduce the number of appeals pending before CIT(A),” Goyal said in his response.

