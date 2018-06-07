Days after Tuticorin episode: Can’t just uproot & get away, says Vedanta

The Sterlite Copper unit led to pollution fears, protests. The Sterlite Copper unit led to pollution fears, protests.

Almost two weeks after the police firing on protestors in which 13 persons were died marching towards the Tuticorin collectorate demanding the closure of Sterlite Copper plant over pollution fears, the Vedanta group company on Wednesday stated that it is “committed” to Tuticorin and it has been there for around 20 years so it can’t “just uproot and get away from there”.

“We are committed to Tuticorin, we have been there close to twenty years now… we cannot just uproot and get away from there,” said P Ramnath, chief executive officer (CEO), Sterlite Copper, on Wednesday in New Delhi. “We have to not only get the licence to operate from pollution control board but we also need a licence to be in Tuticorin itself and its community. Of course, the things are now cooling down. Give it some time and then we may approach through district administration. We have to work out how to approach the community,” Ramnath added. Vedanta’s Sterlite and Aditya Birla Group’s Hindalco Industries Ltd are the two biggest copper producers in India.

“We have always been in touch with the collectrorate and we have always been in touch with all the villages. We have an ongoing CSR program and all these villages are covered…Even the village where it started, just a month ago before that, they had approached us for refurbishing of community hall etc. That was about to begin. Suddenly, this whole thing started, so we were taken a little aback,” Ramanth added.

Concerns over pollution have dogged Sterlite Copper unit that has been in operation in Tuticorin for over two decades.

