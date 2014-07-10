Stricter FRBM Act needed for better fiscal responsibility

Even as the country’s supreme auditor announced that it has started the first ever review of the Centre’s compliance of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budgetary Management Act, the Economic Survey on Wednesday called for a fresh legislation with more “teeth, better accounting practices and improved Budgetary management”.

“The Comptroller and Auditor General has taken up audit of Public Debt Management in India this year which is first of its kind, comprehensive audit effort,” said AK Singh, deputy CAG.

There is a reason for it. “The fiscal situation of the Central government is worse than it appears”, the Survey notes grimly, as rising inflation covered up for short receipts and reduced the value of outstanding debt.

Though the Centre amended the FRBM Act, 2003 in 2012 to reflect revised goalposts for fiscal consolidation and empowered the CAG to conduct periodic audits to review its compliance, the goalposts have been deferred and changed time and again.

With fiscal deficit still at a high of 4.5 per cent in FY14 as against the target of three per cent by FY17, the finance ministry is mulling a revised roadmap for fiscal consolidation that will be more realistic.

The Economic Survey 2013-14 that was tabled in Parliament by finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday has also called for a new FRBM Act with fresh goalposts for high quality fiscal adjustment based on improvements in both tax and expenditure.

“The modified Act needs take into account business cycles and to have penalties that are strong enough so that it cannot be ignored,” it said, adding that the fiscal situation of the Central government is worse than it appears, given the acceleration of inflation from 2006 to 2014. “Public finances need to be put on a sustainable path. India needs a sharp fiscal correction,” it stressed, listing out the government’s reform agenda.

For this, a single rate Goods and Services Tax, fewer exemptions in direct taxes, and a transformation of tax administration are required. It also said that government expenditure reform must focus on three elements — shifting subsidy programmes to income support, a change in focus of government spending towards provision of public goods and a focus on outcomes through an improvement in systems of accountability.

Calling for an improvement in tax buoyancy, the Survey said the fiscal deficit was contained in FY14 largely through expenditure rationalisation. However, “this was achieved by cutting expenditure (majorly plan/capital expenditure) which is unsustainable for an economy,” it said.

Analysts agreed that mobilisation of tax revenues is essential. “One of the major issues with Indian public finances has been the low level of revenue, which amplifies its debt/revenue ratios. We believe due to stickiness of expenditure, revenue augmentation by tax reforms is the best way to improve India’s public finances,” said India Ratings.

Blaming the build-up in subsidies post FY09 for the rising deficit, the Survey also called for addressing the fiscal risk from food, fertiliser and fuel subsidies and suggested that the government should work out a comprehensive reform plan.

Significantly, the Survey has also called for streamlining the Budget making process, calling for its unification at the finance ministry.

Currently, both the finance ministry and the Planning Commission are involved in the Budget process.

