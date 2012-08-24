Smart Money

Family Income Builder from Aviva

Aviva India has launched Family Income Builder,a life insurance plan where one pays premium for 12 years and gets double of what he has paid every year for the next 12 years. The plan helps to meet ones future needs related to protection,savings for children and retirement income. The product also comes with a built-in waiver of premium benefit that ensures that in case of death during the policy term,no further premiums are required to be paid while the income remains guaranteed between the 13th and the 24th years. This product also works well for a working professional whose parents are nearing retirement.

Claim management from Bharti AXA

For a better claims experience,Bharti AXA Life Insurance has introduced Claims Assistance Manager,a personalised service that will offer expert knowledge on claims. The company says that the objective of CAM is to bring clarity,offer support and provide a logical conclusion to claims. It has been activated across all branches in the country and,for easy reach,claimants will be contacted through SMS,emails,letters,calls and walk-ins at the branch.

Tata AIA Lifes Maha Raksha Supreme

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company has launched Maha Raksha Supreme,a non-linked,non-participating term insurance plan that offers customers a wide range of life protection options to protect ones family.

The plan comes with two cover options Pure Protection Cover,where the nominee will receive the basic sum assured in the event of the insureds demise and Extra Protection Cover,which ensures that in case the insured suffers from a Total Permanent Disability,the future premiums are waived and the policy will continue for life insurance protection.

The policy is available to individuals between 18-70 years for the Pure Protection Cover option and 18-55 years for the Extra Protection Cover option. The premiums paid under the plan are eligible for tax benefits under Section 80C and Section 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act,1961.

Bajaj Allianzs Online Term Plan

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has launched the online version of its latest term plan called iSecure that offers a minimum sum assured of R20 lakh. The plan offers additional riders,such as critical illness,comprehensive accidental protection benefit and hospital cash. iSecure is an ideal choice for people looking for a high life insurance cover since it offers a High Sum Assured Rebate for all those opting for a sum assured of R20 lakh and above. The plan also offers a reward for maintaining a healthy lifestyle in the form of preferential premium rates for non-smokers.

