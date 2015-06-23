Sikka eyes hiring locals abroad to boost Infy revenue

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka (left), Co-Founder N R Narayana Murthy (centre) with his son Rohan Murty (extreme right) and others inside an elevator before the company’s AGM in Bengaluru on Monday. (Source: PTI)

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka is targetting a visa independent strategy involving more local hiring in major markets like the US to achieve the company’s goal of hitting $20 billion in revenues by 2020 from the existing $ 8.7 billion range. Addressing shareholders at the 34th annual general meeting of Infosys on Monday, Sikka, who took over the reins of the company from its founders last year said that the company is pursuing a vise independent delivery strategy while renewing its vigour in its core services business.

“We are battling in a challenging climate and we have set the foundation for realignments,” he said. Sikka said that Infosys has been rapidly differentiating itself in client engagement. “We need to be more competitive in our large deals,” he said.

Share This Article Related Article Nandan Nilekani appointed as Infosys Chairman; Vishal Sikka quits board, Seshasayee steps down

Nandan Nilekani appointed as Infosys Chairman; Vishal Sikka quits board, Seshasayee steps down After Vishal Sikka’s dramatic exit as Infosys CEO, company faces recruitment headache

After Vishal Sikka’s dramatic exit as Infosys CEO, company faces recruitment headache Vishal Sikka resignation highlights: Important that next CEO buys into vision and strategy of Infosys, says Co-Chairman

Vishal Sikka resignation highlights: Important that next CEO buys into vision and strategy of Infosys, says Co-Chairman Infosystem reboot

Infosystem reboot Infosys CEO appointment: Analysts give a thumbs up to Vishal Sikka

Infosys CEO appointment: Analysts give a thumbs up to Vishal Sikka Former SAP executive Vishal Sikka to be first non-founder CEO of Infosys

Infosys and other Indian IT companies have concerns on H-1B visas for onshore projects. Infosys non-executive chairman of the board, R Seshasayee, denied reports that the company is under probe in the US over usage of H-1B work visas. “The (US) labor department has only done an audit and we have received no communication on any investigation,” he said.

In his address to the shareholders Seshasayee said the IT industry and Infosys were in “the midst of tremendous changes”. Traditional business models are beginning to be disrupted by new technologies and new ideas,” he said.

“Vishal Sikka and his team have articulated a clear and cohesive strategy to exploit these emerging opportunities …,” Seshasayee said.

Infosys recorded a revenue of Rs 53,319 crore with a growth of 6.4 per cent last fiscal. The net profit during this period was Rs 12,329 crore — a rise of 15.8 per cent.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App