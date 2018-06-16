SBI report: ‘States have room to cut petrol prices by `5.75, diesel `3.75’

States are in a position to cut diesel prices by Rs 3.75 per litre and petrol prices by Rs 5.75 per litre without impacting fiscal health of the states as they have gained an additional Rs 37,426 crore due to the implementation of GST and hike in crude oil prices, State Bank of India’s research report has said. (PTI Photo) States are in a position to cut diesel prices by Rs 3.75 per litre and petrol prices by Rs 5.75 per litre without impacting fiscal health of the states as they have gained an additional Rs 37,426 crore due to the implementation of GST and hike in crude oil prices, State Bank of India’s research report has said. (PTI Photo)

States are in a position to cut diesel prices by Rs 3.75 per litre and petrol prices by Rs 5.75 per litre without impacting fiscal health of the states as they have gained an additional Rs 37,426 crore due to the implementation of GST and hike in crude oil prices, State Bank of India’s research report has said. “Our estimate now suggests in FY18, due to implementation of GST, States have additionally gained Rs 18,698 crore and if we combine this figure with Rs 18,728 crore which States have gained due to increase in crude oil, the overall figure of Rs 37,426 crore will be sufficient to neutralize the revenue forgone of Rs 34,627 crore if States impose VAT on base price,” the SBI report said. “If this was so, the states could still cut the diesel prices by Rs 3.75 per litre and petrol prices by Rs 5.75 per litre without impacting fiscal health of the states,” it said.

“Our estimates suggest that out of 24 states, revenues of 16 States have increased over and above of 14 per cent baseline/ mutually accepted minimum tax growth rate between Centre and States post GST implementation below which states have to be compensated. We found that on an aggregate, states have gained by Rs 18,698 crore in revenue in FY18,” the SBI report said.

States which have gained maximum due to GST are Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Punjab among others. “We also reiterate that the current multi-layered GST tax system in India is optimal and perfectly justified. In fact, in countries that face severe compliance problems, the optimal solution is always markedly differentiated tax rates based on purely administrative purposes. In this context, it may be mentioned that Malaysia which recently scrapped GST had implemented an uniform rate that was destined to be a failure. Additionally, almost all empirical-computational studies published so far yield non-uniform optimal tax rates,” it said.

“We expect that while there is a need to optimise tax revenues, for funding social security programmes, there is also a need to insulate consumers from adverse price shocks. From that perspective, the states could come forward and rationalise their VAT rates. After all, oil prices in FY19 declining much below $70 looks uncertain as of now,” the report said.

Post implementation of GST, the tax revenue of the States has gone up in FY18 due to increased tax compliance and broader tax base. However, certain States like Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Assam have reported a decline in tax collection due to the change in nature of taxation as GST has subsumed the indirect taxes like service tax, VAT, excise duty, entry tax, entertainment tax into one including the taxes under Centre and States which contributed on an aggregate more than 55 per cent of tax revenue, it said.

The Government has already agreed that States will be compensated for any shortfall in revenue collection due to the implementation of GST in the next five years and the baseline is assumed to be a growth of 14 per cent compounded from FY16.

SBI Research which analysed the structure of tax revenue of 24 States (excluding North Eastern States) from their budget documents of FY19 suggests that impact of GST on tax revenue was minimal except a few States. “Thus early evidence suggests that states are set to gain post implementation of GST. In fact, in countries that face severe compliance problems, the optimal solution is always markedly differentiated tax rates based on purely administrative purposes. Additionally, almost all empirical-computational studies published so far yield non-uniform optimal tax rates. From such perspective, the multi-layered GST structure in India is perfectly justified.”

