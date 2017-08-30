RBI readies new list of stressed firms for NCLT

Reserve Bank of India Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sent lenders a second list of more than 30 stressed assets that they need to refer to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by December 31, senior bankers said. They added that the RBI has allowed banks to make “adequate” provisions for such accounts by March 2018.

The RBI is understood to have told banks they should try and come up with solutions for the stressed exposures failing which these accounts should be referred to the bankruptcy court by December 31. “We are hopeful some of the larger assets would be resolved before the RBI deadline since lenders are working on specific resolutions,” a senior public sector banker said.

In June, the central bank had identified a dozen companies from which banks will try and recover their dues. It had asked banks to refer the 12 large stressed accounts — with dues to banks of close to Rs 2.4 lakh crore — to the NCLT.

The RBI had added that details of the resolution framework in regard to the other non-performing accounts would be released in the coming days. Sources said the Internal Advisory Committee of the central bank will soon intimate to banks the companies that need to be referred to the NCLT.

Meanwhile, NCLT benches have admitted eight of the 12 companies identified by the RBI with a combined gross debt of more than Rs 1.3 lakh crore, clearing their insolvency proceedings. The NCLT has cleared insolvency proceedings against 11 of the 12 identified by the central bank. Once these cases are admitted by the NCLT, lenders to these companies would need to set up a committee that will come up with a plan for resolution. If that cannot be done in a period of 180 days — this can be extended to 270 days — the borrowing entity will go into liquidation.

