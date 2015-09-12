RBI advisor Gangadhar Darbha passes away

Reserve Bank of India consultant, Gangadhar Darbha, hired by Governor Raghuram Rajan just a month ago to help work on the development of domestic financial markets passed away here on Friday.

45-year-old Darbha, who was earlier the executive director and an algorithmic trader at Nomura Securities, collapsed at the RBI head office in the morning. “He was taken to hospital but passed away,” said an official. He joined the RBI’s Financial Markets Operation Department only late last month.

At Nomura, Darbha was designing trading models for trading across markets. Darbha who was a member of the Urjit Patel Committee to revise and strengthen the monetary policy framework, was the second lateral hire by Rajan after former IMF economist, Prachi Mishra who joined the RBI to bolster economic research.

Darbha was given the task of developing and improving derivatives markets and examining currency futures, interest rate futures and offshore non deliverable markets.

